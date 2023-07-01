FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Sold by Cabot Wealth Management Inc.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $3,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 7,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

FTI Consulting Stock Up 0.7 %

FTI Consulting stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $190.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,892. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $185.99 and its 200 day moving average is $178.72. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.09 and a 52-week high of $205.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.33). FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $806.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

FCN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

(Free Report)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.