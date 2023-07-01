Gala Price Down 9.1% Over Last 7 Days (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 1st. Over the last week, Gala has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. Gala has a market cap of $601.58 million and $56.83 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gala token can now be purchased for about $0.0247 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gala Token Profile

Gala launched on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 24,044,074,236 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,326,055,039 tokens. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. The official message board for Gala is blog.gala.games. Gala’s official website is gala.com. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gala

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games, operational since 2019, is a blockchain-based platform with the world’s largest gaming node network. It aims to revolutionize the industry with a decentralized gaming economy and user-friendly experience. The native GALA token, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 asset, secures the network, incentivizes developers, and serves as an exchange medium. It’s acquirable through crypto exchanges or by operating a Gala Games Node. Gala was founded by Eric Schiermeyer, a Zynga co-founder, with a vision to empower players using blockchain technology.”

