Gas Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $172.29 Million (GAS)

Gas (GAS) traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. One Gas token can currently be bought for $2.92 or 0.00009535 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gas has a total market cap of $172.29 million and $163.32 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gas has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Gas Token Profile

Gas’ genesis date was July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,083,340 tokens. Gas’ official website is neo.org. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gas

According to CryptoCompare, “Gas (GAS) is a cryptocurrency fueling transactions on the NEO blockchain. Created by the NEO development team in China, GAS is used to pay transaction fees and incentivize users to maintain the network. Holding NEO generates GAS, which can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

