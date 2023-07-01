General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by SJS Investment Consulting Inc.

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 65.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 386,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 95.3% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 7.8% during the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm purchased 4,700 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,009. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.4 %

GD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.69.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $215.15. 933,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,142. The stock has a market cap of $59.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $211.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.99. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $202.35 and a 12-month high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.17%.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Read More

