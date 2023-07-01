General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Edmp Inc.

Edmp Inc. lessened its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,616 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. General Dynamics comprises 2.2% of Edmp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,906,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,647,825,000 after buying an additional 952,906 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,318,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,567,701,000 after purchasing an additional 20,225 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,968,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $982,714,000 after purchasing an additional 29,487 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,622,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $650,552,000 after purchasing an additional 282,436 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $607,393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.69.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of GD stock opened at $215.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.17%.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm purchased 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

