Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA) Short Interest Down 50.0% in June

Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Giga-tronics Stock Down 16.7 %

Shares of Giga-tronics stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $0.20. 19,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700. Giga-tronics has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $2.39. The company has a market cap of $556,000.00, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.59.

Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.73 million during the quarter. Giga-tronics had a negative net margin of 90.74% and a negative return on equity of 289.65%.

About Giga-tronics

Giga-tronics Incorporated designs, manufactures, and distributes specialized precision electronic equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Radio Frequency (RF) Solutions, Power Electronics & Displays, and Precision Electronic Solutions.

