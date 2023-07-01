Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Buys 50 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $228,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $204,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of VGT opened at $442.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $408.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $372.43. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $291.61 and a 12 month high of $447.92.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.