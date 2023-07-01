Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Invests $71,000 in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STEM. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stem by 3.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Stem by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 24,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Stem by 2.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stem by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 64,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Stem by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stem Stock Performance

Shares of STEM opened at $5.73 on Friday. Stem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $18.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Stem had a negative return on equity of 26.02% and a negative net margin of 37.59%. The firm had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Stem’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Stem, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Stem announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 81.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lisa L. Troe sold 6,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $39,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,180.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 14,003 shares of company stock valued at $71,714 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STEM. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Stem from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Stem from $9.50 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Stem from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.97.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. The company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Further Reading

