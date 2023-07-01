Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Purchases 605 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Boston Properties by 186.9% during the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on BXP. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Boston Properties from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Boston Properties from $74.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Boston Properties from $79.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.59.

Boston Properties Stock Up 0.8 %

BXP stock opened at $57.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.76. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.18 and a 12 month high of $91.71.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.20). Boston Properties had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $803.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carol B. Einiger acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.41 per share, with a total value of $474,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in six markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires, and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.