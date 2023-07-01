Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 810 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 10.5% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 219,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after buying an additional 20,845 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 9,591.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,881,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810,833 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.1% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 28.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 211,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,943,000 after purchasing an additional 46,253 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of CAG stock opened at $33.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.97. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 79.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $1,739,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at $4,053,848.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $1,739,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at $4,053,848.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,466.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.92.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

