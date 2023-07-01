Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.56.

GKOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $44.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th.

In other news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 11,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $701,702.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 673,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,552,353.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 59,707 shares of company stock valued at $3,982,784 in the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,380,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $286,470,000 after purchasing an additional 23,473 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,684,699 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $234,703,000 after purchasing an additional 299,043 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,904,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $145,523,000 after purchasing an additional 191,849 shares during the period. Braidwell LP raised its stake in Glaukos by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,806,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,513,000 after acquiring an additional 144,800 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Glaukos by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,750,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $87,719,000 after acquiring an additional 44,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GKOS opened at $71.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -24.39 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 6.67 and a quick ratio of 6.02. Glaukos has a 1-year low of $40.45 and a 1-year high of $71.86.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.02. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 48.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Glaukos will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

