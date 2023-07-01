Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) Short Interest Update

Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,000 shares, a decline of 43.9% from the May 31st total of 244,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Clean Tech ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTEC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Clean Tech ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF by 271.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF in the third quarter worth $142,000.

Global X Clean Tech ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTEC traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.70. The stock had a trading volume of 18,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,016. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.94. The stock has a market cap of $105.69 million, a P/E ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.41. Global X Clean Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $17.92.

Global X Clean Tech ETF Company Profile

The Global X CleanTech ETF (CTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global CleanTech index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of global companies involved in the development and production of technologies that reduce negative impact on the environment. CTEC was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

