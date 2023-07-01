Global X Green Building ETF (NASDAQ:GRNR) Short Interest Update

Global X Green Building ETF (NASDAQ:GRNR – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 45.0% from the May 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.0 days.

Global X Green Building ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

GRNR stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.87. 7 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.39 and its 200 day moving average is $20.82. Global X Green Building ETF has a twelve month low of $17.68 and a twelve month high of $24.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 million, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Global X Green Building ETF alerts:

Global X Green Building ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.288 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Institutional Trading of Global X Green Building ETF

About Global X Green Building ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Green Building ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Green Building ETF ( NASDAQ:GRNR Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 43.24% of Global X Green Building ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

(Free Report)

The Global X Green Building ETF (GRNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Green Building index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of global companies involved in Green Building development, management, and technologies. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics GRNR was launched on Apr 11, 2022 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Green Building ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Green Building ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.