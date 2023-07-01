Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (GTIP) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 3rd

Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (BATS:GTIP – Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.2283 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of GTIP traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.10. The stock had a trading volume of 12,815 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.46 and its 200-day moving average is $49.39.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 22,976.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 2,547.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013 shares during the period.

About Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (GTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of off-the-run US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. GTIP was launched on Oct 2, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.