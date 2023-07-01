Goodwin Daniel L Decreases Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Goodwin Daniel L decreased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OHI. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 326,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after acquiring an additional 17,447 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 67,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,873 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OHI. StockNews.com upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.56.

OHI stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,034,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,776. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $33.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%. This is a boost from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 233.05%.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.

