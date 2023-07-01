Goodwin Daniel L Has $1.99 Million Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Goodwin Daniel L lessened its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,979 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks makes up approximately 1.0% of Goodwin Daniel L’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 42,600 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total transaction of $148,247.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,203.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.30, for a total transaction of $10,228,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 605,212 shares in the company, valued at $137,564,687.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total transaction of $148,247.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,509 shares in the company, valued at $936,203.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 254,558 shares of company stock worth $51,371,576. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $255.51. 3,394,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,152,180. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 405.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.64. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $256.83.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PANW shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $269.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.37.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

