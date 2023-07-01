Goodwin Daniel L Increases Position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT)

Goodwin Daniel L boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Melfa Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.28% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.06. The stock had a trading volume of 61,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,836. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $13.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.27.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

