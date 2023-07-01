Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $864.68

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU – Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 864.68 ($10.99) and traded as low as GBX 770.60 ($9.80). Grafton Group shares last traded at GBX 774.90 ($9.85), with a volume of 417,399 shares changing hands.

Grafton Group Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 835 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 863.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.26, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of £1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 919.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55.

Insider Activity at Grafton Group

In other news, insider Paul Hampden Smith acquired 6,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 787 ($10.01) per share, with a total value of £49,510.17 ($62,949.99). Corporate insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

About Grafton Group

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

