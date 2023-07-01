Gratus Capital LLC Buys Shares of 957 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 957 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,259,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,967,977,000 after acquiring an additional 568,155 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,865,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,629,190,000 after acquiring an additional 138,753 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,398,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,291 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,306,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,660,950,000 after acquiring an additional 208,671 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,509,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,640 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mastercard Stock Up 1.4 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MA. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.27.

MA stock opened at $393.02 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $395.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $372.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $377.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $366.88.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

