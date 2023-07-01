Gratus Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Gratus Capital LLC reduced its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PH stock opened at $390.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $235.69 and a 52 week high of $392.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $330.26.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.83 EPS. Analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.26%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,936,413.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,881,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total value of $202,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,217. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,936,413.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at $36,881,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,526 shares of company stock worth $11,618,868. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PH. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $411.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.08.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

