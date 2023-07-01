Gratus Capital LLC Has $16.64 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Gratus Capital LLC increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,838 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 1.3% of Gratus Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $16,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $503,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $443,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $536,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 8,840 shares during the period. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $157.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $423.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.06 and a 12 month high of $158.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $330,923,871.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,250,844,765.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $330,923,871.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares in the company, valued at $36,250,844,765.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,527,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total transaction of $237,271,590.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 237,590,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,900,139,553.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,200,139 shares of company stock valued at $1,419,830,991 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.91.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.