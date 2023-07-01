Gratus Capital LLC Has $250,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Gratus Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,366.7% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter.

IJR stock opened at $99.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.23 and its 200-day moving average is $97.36. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

