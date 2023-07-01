Gratus Capital LLC Invests $214,000 in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $326,945,000 after buying an additional 3,708,063 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 261.3% in the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,467,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $395,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231,343 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 583.0% in the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,615,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $318,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086,382 shares during the period. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,687,000. Finally, Hao Advisors Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on BABA. StockNews.com raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $83.35 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $125.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.96 and a 200 day moving average of $93.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.23. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $30.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.35 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.