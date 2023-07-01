Gratus Capital LLC Purchases 298 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Gratus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 16,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,468,984.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $28,468,984.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 420,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,224. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Coca-Cola stock opened at $60.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $260.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.60. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $65.47.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

