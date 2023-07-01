Gratus Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 79,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLRY. Sutton Place Investors LLC bought a new stake in Tilray in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new stake in Tilray in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Tilray by 188.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Tilray in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Tilray in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TLRY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Tilray from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.69.

Tilray Stock Down 3.1 %

TLRY opened at $1.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.61. Tilray Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average is $2.54. The stock has a market cap of $964.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.67.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 10th. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($1.84). Tilray had a negative net margin of 294.54% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $145.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tilray Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Further Reading

