Gratus Capital LLC Takes $690,000 Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,506,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,440,000 after acquiring an additional 245,610 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Performance

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $102.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.51. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $57.84 and a 1-year high of $113.83. The company has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.69, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $832.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.06 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

HZNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

(Free Report)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. Its portfolio comprises 12 medicines in the areas of rare diseases, gout, ophthalmology, and inflammation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.