Gratus Capital LLC Takes Position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $378,603,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,270,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 145,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,799,000 after acquiring an additional 9,294 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 2,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000.

Shares of ASND opened at $89.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.55. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $64.33 and a 12-month high of $134.52.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.84) by $0.72. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 721.72% and a negative return on equity of 150.65%. The business had revenue of $36.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.53 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -10.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ASND. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $108.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $142.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.09.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

