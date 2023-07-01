Green Technology Metals Limited (OTCMKTS:GTMLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Green Technology Metals Limited (OTCMKTS:GTMLF – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 93.8% from the May 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Green Technology Metals Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GTMLF remained flat at C$0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.51 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.53. Green Technology Metals has a 1 year low of C$0.28 and a 1 year high of C$0.75.
About Green Technology Metals
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Green Technology Metals
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Green Technology Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Technology Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.