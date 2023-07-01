Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.42 EPS

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.17 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 6.36%. Greenbrier Companies’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Greenbrier Companies updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Greenbrier Companies Price Performance

Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $43.10 on Friday. Greenbrier Companies has a one year low of $23.80 and a one year high of $44.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.36. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Greenbrier Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Greenbrier Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Greenbrier Companies

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Greenbrier Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

In other Greenbrier Companies news, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 3,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $88,790.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,398.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,668,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,025,000 after buying an additional 55,071 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Greenbrier Companies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,457,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,047,000 after purchasing an additional 74,051 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Greenbrier Companies by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,334,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,260,000 after purchasing an additional 380,048 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Greenbrier Companies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,711,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,073,000 after purchasing an additional 34,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Greenbrier Companies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,178,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,720,000 after purchasing an additional 32,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, and center partition cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, intermodal cars, hoppers and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.