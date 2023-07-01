Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.42 EPS

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Greenbrier Companies updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $43.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. Greenbrier Companies has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $44.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Greenbrier Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 17th. This is an increase from Greenbrier Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 63.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Greenbrier Companies

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GBX shares. Stephens upped their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Greenbrier Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

In other news, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 3,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $88,790.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,398.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenbrier Companies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,668,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,025,000 after purchasing an additional 55,071 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,457,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,047,000 after purchasing an additional 74,051 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,334,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,260,000 after purchasing an additional 380,048 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,711,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,073,000 after acquiring an additional 34,111 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,178,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,720,000 after acquiring an additional 32,658 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, and center partition cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, intermodal cars, hoppers and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

