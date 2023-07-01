GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) Short Interest Update

GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,700 shares, a drop of 50.7% from the May 31st total of 96,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Minerva Advisors LLC raised its position in GSE Systems by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 767,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 167,603 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in GSE Systems by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 95,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in GSE Systems by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 869,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 26,435 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in GSE Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 22.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GSE Systems Stock Performance

Shares of GVP remained flat at $0.36 during trading hours on Friday. 36,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,781. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.68. GSE Systems has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $1.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GSE Systems ( NASDAQ:GVP Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. GSE Systems had a negative net margin of 32.07% and a negative return on equity of 64.38%. The company had revenue of $10.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GSE Systems will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of GSE Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

About GSE Systems

GSE Systems, Inc provides professional and technical engineering services, staffing services, and simulation software to power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Workforce Solutions. The Engineering segment provides various technical engineering services for ASME programs; and simulation software and services, including operator training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries.

Featured Stories

