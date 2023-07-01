Guild of Guardians (GOG) Trading 8.8% Higher Over Last Week

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 1st. One Guild of Guardians token can currently be bought for $0.0554 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular exchanges. Guild of Guardians has a total market capitalization of $16.06 million and approximately $79,758.47 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Guild of Guardians has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar.

Guild of Guardians was first traded on May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. The official website for Guild of Guardians is www.guildofguardians.com. The official message board for Guild of Guardians is guildofguardians.medium.com. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guild of Guardians directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guild of Guardians should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Guild of Guardians using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

