Gunma Bank Ltd. Has $5.75 Million Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Gunma Bank Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 57.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,805 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Gunma Bank Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Gunma Bank Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $5,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 240.1% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 28,864 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 44,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 10,459 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $335,000. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 34,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 11,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 27,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period.

VYMI opened at $63.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.70. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.24 and a fifty-two week high of $65.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $1.187 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $4.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

