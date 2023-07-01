Gunma Bank Ltd. Has $7.61 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Gunma Bank Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 89.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 3.3% of Gunma Bank Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Gunma Bank Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,523,000 after acquiring an additional 52,604,309 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177,351 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $135,502,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $106,840,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,004,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,209,000 after buying an additional 1,352,164 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD stock opened at $72.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.20 and a 200-day moving average of $73.61. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

