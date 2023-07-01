Gunma Bank Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Gunma Bank Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Gunma Bank Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Gunma Bank Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $4,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DGRO. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 21,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $51.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $52.97.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.