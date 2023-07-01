H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $898.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. H.B. Fuller updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.80-$4.20 EPS.

H.B. Fuller Stock Performance

Shares of FUL stock opened at $71.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.47 and its 200 day moving average is $68.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. H.B. Fuller has a 52-week low of $57.36 and a 52-week high of $81.41.

H.B. Fuller Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 19th. This is a positive change from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H.B. Fuller

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $106.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in H.B. Fuller during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the third quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the third quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

