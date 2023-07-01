H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in June

H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

H2O Innovation Price Performance

Shares of HEOFF traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $2.40. The stock had a trading volume of 21,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,036. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.24 million, a PE ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average of $1.98. H2O Innovation has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $2.44.

H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $50.56 million for the quarter. H2O Innovation had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 1.46%.

About H2O Innovation

H2O Innovation Inc designs and provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. It operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. The company offers membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy, and natural resources end-users; and aftersales services, as well as digital solutions to monitor and optimize water treatment plants.

