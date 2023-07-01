Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Receives $818.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $818.50.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 785 ($9.98) to GBX 712 ($9.05) in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Hargreaves Lansdown Stock Performance

HRGLY stock opened at $21.04 on Friday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1 year low of $15.95 and a 1 year high of $23.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.64.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services.

