Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $818.50.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 785 ($9.98) to GBX 712 ($9.05) in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Hargreaves Lansdown Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HRGLY opened at $21.04 on Friday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a one year low of $15.95 and a one year high of $23.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.64.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services.

