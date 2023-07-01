HC Wainwright Trims Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Target Price to $3.25

Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG – Free Report) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $6.50 to $3.25 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Integra Resources’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ITRG. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Integra Resources from C$4.38 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Integra Resources from C$5.63 to C$5.25 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Integra Resources from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st.

Shares of ITRG opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.40. The stock has a market cap of $75.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITRG. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Integra Resources during the first quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Integra Resources during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Integra Resources during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Integra Resources by 162.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 51,830 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Integra Resources in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

