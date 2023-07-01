Head to Head Comparison: AXIM Biotechnologies (AXIM) vs. Its Competitors

AXIM Biotechnologies (OTCMKTS:AXIM – Free Report) is one of 359 publicly-traded companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare AXIM Biotechnologies to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AXIM Biotechnologies and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get AXIM Biotechnologies alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AXIM Biotechnologies N/A N/A -4.48 AXIM Biotechnologies Competitors $129.09 million $3.59 million -124.64

AXIM Biotechnologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than AXIM Biotechnologies. AXIM Biotechnologies is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

21.8% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.6% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares AXIM Biotechnologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AXIM Biotechnologies N/A N/A N/A AXIM Biotechnologies Competitors -10,461.85% -74.45% -18.87%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for AXIM Biotechnologies and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AXIM Biotechnologies 0 0 0 0 N/A AXIM Biotechnologies Competitors 597 1296 3437 26 2.54

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 122.35%. Given AXIM Biotechnologies’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AXIM Biotechnologies has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

About AXIM Biotechnologies

(Free Report)

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. develops and sells diagnostic healthcare solutions in the areas of SARS-CoV-2, eye health, and other diseases. The company is developing tests for dye eye diseases; SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibody tests; and fentanyl neutralizing antibody tests. It also developing a line of novel diagnostics for early cancer detection, response to treatment, and recurrence monitoring. The company was formerly known as Axim International Inc. and changed its name to AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. in July 2014. AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for AXIM Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIM Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.