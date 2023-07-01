Head-To-Head Contrast: Hoshizaki (OTCMKTS:HSHZY) vs. Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN)

Hoshizaki (OTCMKTS:HSHZY – Free Report) and Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Hoshizaki and Twin Disc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hoshizaki N/A N/A N/A Twin Disc 3.55% 7.24% 3.44%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hoshizaki and Twin Disc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hoshizaki N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Twin Disc $242.91 million 0.64 $8.10 million $0.71 15.86

Analyst Recommendations

Twin Disc has higher revenue and earnings than Hoshizaki.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Hoshizaki and Twin Disc, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hoshizaki 0 0 2 0 3.00 Twin Disc 0 1 0 0 2.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.5% of Twin Disc shares are held by institutional investors. 23.3% of Twin Disc shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Twin Disc beats Hoshizaki on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hoshizaki

Hoshizaki Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial kitchen appliances and equipment worldwide. It offers ice machines; refrigerators and freezers; commercial, rack conveyor, and commercial instrument dishwashers; tea, cold drink, cubelet ice, liquid, draft beer, and other dispensers; and steam convection ovens, electrolyzed water generators, sushi cases, display cases, electromagnetic cookers, blast chiller and schock freezers, etc. The company also sells gas equipment, kitchen S/S work tables and sinks, kitchen S/S shelves etc., as well as provides maintenance and repair services. It offers its products to food and beverage, healthcare, scientific research, restaurant, distribution, agriculture, fisheries, and other fields, as well as to cafeterias and other facilities. The company was formerly known as Hoshizaki Electric Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Hoshizaki Corporation in July 2016. Hoshizaki Corporation was incorporated in 1947 and is headquartered in Toyoake, Japan.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. It operates through Manufacturing and Distribution segments. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems. In addition, it also provides non-twin disc manufactured products. It sells its products through a direct sales force and distributor network to customers primarily in the pleasure craft, commercial, and military marine markets, as well as in the energy and natural resources, government, and industrial markets. The company was incorporated in 1918 and is headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin.

