Head-To-Head Contrast: ProKidney (PROK) vs. Its Rivals

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Free Report) is one of 375 publicly-traded companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare ProKidney to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.7% of ProKidney shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.6% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 45.0% of ProKidney shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.9% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get ProKidney alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ProKidney and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ProKidney N/A -$108.03 million -21.52 ProKidney Competitors $125.29 million -$3.25 million -120.37

Analyst Ratings

ProKidney’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than ProKidney. ProKidney is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of current ratings for ProKidney and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProKidney 0 1 5 0 2.83 ProKidney Competitors 540 1389 3864 27 2.58

ProKidney presently has a consensus price target of $15.20, suggesting a potential upside of 35.84%. As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 123.05%. Given ProKidney’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ProKidney has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares ProKidney and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProKidney N/A N/A -11.18% ProKidney Competitors -10,136.03% -105.56% -21.59%

Summary

ProKidney beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

ProKidney Company Profile

(Free Report)

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture that is in Phase I for REACT in patients with Congenital Anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease. ProKidney Corp. founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for ProKidney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProKidney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.