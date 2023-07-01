Head to Head Review: Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) versus Datang International Power Generation (OTCMKTS:DIPGY)

Datang International Power Generation (OTCMKTS:DIPGY – Free Report) and Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.0% of Altus Power shares are held by institutional investors. 31.6% of Altus Power shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Datang International Power Generation alerts:

Risk and Volatility

Datang International Power Generation has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altus Power has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Datang International Power Generation $14.10 billion 0.20 $142.63 million N/A N/A Altus Power $101.16 million 8.54 $55.44 million ($0.02) -269.87

This table compares Datang International Power Generation and Altus Power’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Datang International Power Generation has higher revenue and earnings than Altus Power.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Datang International Power Generation and Altus Power, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Datang International Power Generation 0 0 0 0 N/A Altus Power 0 0 6 0 3.00

Altus Power has a consensus target price of $10.17, suggesting a potential upside of 88.27%. Given Altus Power’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Altus Power is more favorable than Datang International Power Generation.

Profitability

This table compares Datang International Power Generation and Altus Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Datang International Power Generation N/A N/A N/A Altus Power 0.57% -0.86% -0.28%

Summary

Altus Power beats Datang International Power Generation on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Datang International Power Generation

(Free Report)

Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in power generation and power plant development activities in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Power and heat generation, Coal, and Other segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as coal-fired, thermal, hydro, wind, nuclear, biomass, and solar. As of December 31, 2019, the company managed an installed capacity of approximately 68,278.10 MW. It also engages in heat supply; the import of power related fuel; coal mining and trading; silicon and aluminum smelting; production and sale of alumina; cargo shipping; sale of coal ash and integrated application of solid waste; power plant construction and operation; repair and testing of power equipment; research and development activities; and provision of power related technical services. The company was formerly known as Beijing Datang Power Generation Co., Ltd and changed its name to Datang International Power Generation Co, Ltd. in April 2004. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of China Datang Corporation Limited.

About Altus Power

(Free Report)

Altus Power, Inc., a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Datang International Power Generation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datang International Power Generation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.