Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.75.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Heartland Express Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $16.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.58. Heartland Express has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $18.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.92.

Heartland Express Announces Dividend

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $330.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.84 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 118.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Heartland Express will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Heartland Express

In other Heartland Express news, Director Michael John Sullivan bought 2,000 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.48 per share, with a total value of $28,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,664 shares in the company, valued at $284,734.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Gerdin bought 22,165 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $337,794.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 144,196 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,197,547.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 162,023 shares of company stock valued at $2,432,352. Insiders own 39.60% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heartland Express

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTLD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 559,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,879,000 after purchasing an additional 9,269 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 16.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 26.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 54.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 9,110 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 49.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 202,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 66,976 shares during the period. 54.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

