Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) Short Interest Update

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 415,200 shares, an increase of 74.2% from the May 31st total of 238,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 558,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on shares of Helius Medical Technologies from $2.00 to $1.70 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Helius Medical Technologies Price Performance

Shares of HSDT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.19. 173,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,456. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.25. Helius Medical Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies ( NASDAQ:HSDT Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 154.29% and a negative net margin of 1,725.99%. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33 million. Equities research analysts predict that Helius Medical Technologies will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Helius Medical Technologies stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT – Free Report) by 8,297.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 255,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252,340 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.91% of Helius Medical Technologies worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-implantable technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. The company's product is Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator, a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise.

Featured Stories

