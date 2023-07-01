Hengehold Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,630 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 17,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 57,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 20,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $72.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.75. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $74.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

