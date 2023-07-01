Hengehold Capital Management LLC Has $1.90 Million Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,951,000 after acquiring an additional 15,910 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 30,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. 65.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cincinnati Financial

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $98.39 per share, for a total transaction of $98,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,784.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $98.39 per share, for a total transaction of $98,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,960 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,784.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $2,054,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 190,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,577,620.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $97.32 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $130.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 811.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.06.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 5.44%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 2,500.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CINF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $117.00 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.17.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

