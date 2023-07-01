Hengehold Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,273 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $99.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.44. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $75.73 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

