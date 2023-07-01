Hengehold Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 132,115.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,443,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,656,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,317,362 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $63,211,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 124.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,308,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,835,000 after acquiring an additional 724,325 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,763,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,212,000 after acquiring an additional 587,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6,292.9% in the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 353,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,659,000 after acquiring an additional 347,936 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

SCHM opened at $71.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $59.74 and a 12 month high of $74.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.72 and a 200 day moving average of $68.11.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

